UrduPoint.com

AIOU Extends Assignments Submission Deadline Till February 28

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 04:39 PM

AIOU extends assignments submission deadline till February 28

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) extended assignments submission deadline till February 28 for the students enrolled in matriculation and intermediate programs offered in autumn 2021 semester

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) extended assignments submission deadline till February 28 for the students enrolled in matriculation and intermediate programs offered in autumn 2021 semester.

According to Dr Tauqeer Ahmad Khan, DRS, all those students who could not submit any of their first, second or third assignment (s) were allowed to submit it with their fourth assignment on or before February 28.

He added that Directorate of Regional Services (DRS) was striving hard to facilitate the students across the country on the special directives of Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum, VC, AIOU.

Therefore, all regional directors had been communicated to inform tutors to accept students' assignments till the extended deadline.

Furthermore, in case a student has not yet received information about his/her tutor, he/she was advised to contact their regional offices to resolve thee issue and submit their assignments.

Related Topics

Student Allama Iqbal Open University February All

Recent Stories

vivo’s Latest Smartphone Features Revealed — V ..

Vivo’s Latest Smartphone Features Revealed — V23 5G to Come with ‘Color Ch ..

18 minutes ago
 UK says Russia must pull back troops from Ukraine ..

UK says Russia must pull back troops from Ukraine borders to ease tensions

2 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalized for anti-polio campaign fro ..

Arrangements finalized for anti-polio campaign from February 28: DC

2 minutes ago
 Scholars to play pivotal role for maintaining tole ..

Scholars to play pivotal role for maintaining tolerance, inter-faith harmony: Fa ..

2 minutes ago
 CS Punjab Kamran Ali briefed

CS Punjab Kamran Ali briefed

2 minutes ago
 Russia Demands Answers to Letter on Indivisible Se ..

Russia Demands Answers to Letter on Indivisible Security From All EU Countries - ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>