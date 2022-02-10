AIOU extends assignments submission deadline till February 28

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) extended assignments submission deadline till February 28 for the students enrolled in matriculation and intermediate programs offered in autumn 2021 semester

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) extended assignments submission deadline till February 28 for the students enrolled in matriculation and intermediate programs offered in autumn 2021 semester.

According to Dr Tauqeer Ahmad Khan, DRS, all those students who could not submit any of their first, second or third assignment (s) were allowed to submit it with their fourth assignment on or before February 28.

He added that Directorate of Regional Services (DRS) was striving hard to facilitate the students across the country on the special directives of Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum, VC, AIOU.

Therefore, all regional directors had been communicated to inform tutors to accept students' assignments till the extended deadline.

Furthermore, in case a student has not yet received information about his/her tutor, he/she was advised to contact their regional offices to resolve thee issue and submit their assignments.