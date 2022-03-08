AIOU extends date for admission in Matriculation and Intermediate Spring-2022

The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the date of admissions for the first phase of Semester Spring-2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the date of admissions for the first phase of Semester Spring-2022.

According to a statement issued by Regional Director Niaz Ali Maka of the University's Hyderabad Campus, the University administration has extended the date of Matriculation and Intermediate (Phase-I) admissions till March 21 on the request of the students.

For this purpose, students will have to deposit an additional amount of Rs.

500/- as late fee along with the prescribed fee.

Further information in this regard can be obtained by contacting the points set up by Allama Iqbal Open University in different cities or the regional office at Auto Bhan Road, Latifabad on office phone number 022 9330052.

The points allotted for collection of admission forms will also remain open on Saturdays and Sundays while students can submit online admission forms through the university's website i.e www.aiou.edu.pk.