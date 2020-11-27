UrduPoint.com
AIOU Facilitating Its Students, Faculty To Promote Research Culture

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 04:21 PM

AIOU facilitating its students, faculty to promote research culture

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has been facilitating its faculty and students both financially and technologically to promote and strengthen research culture in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has been facilitating its faculty and students both financially and technologically to promote and strengthen research culture in the country.

This was stated by the University's Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum, while addressing the AIOU Research Grant 2020-21 Distribution Ceremony.

The ceremony was organized by Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC) in recognition of academia's contributions in the field of research.

VC said that besides imparting education, universities are, primarily, responsible for creation of knowledge. Research not only adds to existing knowledge economy but is, also, one of the criteria for enhancing the ranking of universities at national as well as international level, he added.

Deans of all faculties, heads of administrative and academic departments, and faculty members participated in the ceremony.

Sixty-eight faculty members were awarded certificates and research grant during the ceremony.

Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum admired the faculty members for their research contributions and asserted that research should address social problems as it is the prerequisite for social and economic growth and development of the country.

He assured the academia that maximum funds and technological support would be provided to the faculty members to produce reach articles and books as well as winning research projects sponsored by HEC and other national and international organizations.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr M. Latif Gondal, Director, ORIC highlighted the achievements of ORIC and shared future initiatives for the encouragement of academicians in their research endeavors. He also discussed HEC revised research policy with the academia.

