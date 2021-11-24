AIOU final exams of MA/MSc commence from Dec. 16

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing final examinations of programs offered in spring 2021 semester including MA, MSc, M Com, MBA, MLIS, M Ed and PGDs from December 2, 2021

It is pertinent to mention here that these examinations were previously scheduled to be held from December 2, 2021 which were postponed due to some unavoidable circumstances.

According to AIOU, revised date sheet and roll number slips will be uploaded on the university website (www.

aiou.edu.pk) soon and same are being dispatched to the students as well. Roll number slips, downloaded from the university website, would be acceptable in the examination halls.

Examination centres have been established in the nearby vicinities of the students and at the union council level to facilitate them upon the special directives of the Vice Chancellor, AIOU.

Moreover, examinations schedule for MSc (face to face) programs is being finalized and it would be uploaded on the university website soon.