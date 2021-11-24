UrduPoint.com

AIOU Final Exams Of MA/MSc Commence From Dec. 16

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 02:55 PM

AIOU final exams of MA/MSc commence from Dec. 16

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing final examinations of programs offered in spring 2021 semester including MA, MSc, M Com, MBA, MLIS, M Ed and PGDs from December 2, 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing final examinations of programs offered in spring 2021 semester including MA, MSc, M Com, MBA, MLIS, M Ed and PGDs from December 2, 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that these examinations were previously scheduled to be held from December 2, 2021 which were postponed due to some unavoidable circumstances.

According to AIOU, revised date sheet and roll number slips will be uploaded on the university website (www.

aiou.edu.pk) soon and same are being dispatched to the students as well. Roll number slips, downloaded from the university website, would be acceptable in the examination halls.

Examination centres have been established in the nearby vicinities of the students and at the union council level to facilitate them upon the special directives of the Vice Chancellor, AIOU.

Moreover, examinations schedule for MSc (face to face) programs is being finalized and it would be uploaded on the university website soon.

Related Topics

Same Allama Iqbal Open University December From

Recent Stories

Man shot dead in Sargodha

Man shot dead in Sargodha

4 minutes ago
 2,000 kites confiscated during raid

2,000 kites confiscated during raid

4 minutes ago
 IGP directs for smooth traffic flow in peak hours

IGP directs for smooth traffic flow in peak hours

5 minutes ago
 Oil up as market sees little impact of coordinated ..

Oil up as market sees little impact of coordinated emergency oil sale

6 minutes ago
 9 stolen motorcycles recovered, four-member gang o ..

9 stolen motorcycles recovered, four-member gang of lifter held

6 minutes ago
 Archaeologists unearth iron mask in northern mask

Archaeologists unearth iron mask in northern mask

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.