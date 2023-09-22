AIOU focusing on quality education

Allama Iqbal Opening University (AIOU) is concentrating on imparting quality education to students at their doorsteps, and swift centres have been set up across the country

MULTAN,(UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Opening University (AIOU) is concentrating on imparting quality education to students at their doorsteps, and swift centres have been set up across the country.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Dr. Nasir Mehmood, stated this while speaking to the media at the regional office in connection with the varsity's golden jubilee celebrations here on Friday.

He informed that 4.6 students have so far been awarded degrees, adding that in total, 7 lac students benefit in one semester.

The VC noted that work on research projects was underway, adding that issues related to the issuance of degrees were being settled.

The varsity is engaging able faculty members, tutors, and resource persons, Dr. Mehmood informed. Later, a cake was also cut for the opening of the golden jubilee celebrations.