AIOU Goes Digitalized For Procedure Of Admission Confirmation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 06:48 PM

AIOU goes digitalized for procedure of admission confirmation

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has digitalized all its key academic, administrative and financial operations to ensure efficiency and transparency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has digitalized all its key academic, administrative and financial operations to ensure efficiency and transparency.

Owing to digitalization, AIOU has finalized admission confirmation for the programs offered in the first phase of autumn 2021 semester including matriculation in a very short time period, said a press release on Friday.

The candidates who have applied for admission in matriculation program can confirm their admission from the link https://fmbp.aiou.edu.pk/application/index.php on the university website while the continuing students may confirm their course registration from the link htts://enrollement.aiou.edu.pk.

The candidates who had applied for admission via online mode will log into their accounts using their email/mobile number and password while those who had applied manually through prospectus will use login information including username and password shared by the university.

The students are required to check admission confirmation information from admission status while clicking matriculation box which contains tracking id and URL to access account.

Students accounts will provide information about academic record, profile, campus personal information, course registration, student service request, exams and grades as well as tracking information for the mailing of books.

Academic record provides information for registered course codes, profile includes personal information including name, mobile number, email and address. On the other hand, campus personal information shows student's date of birth and CNIC number while course registration provides details of course codes to be offered in upcoming semester (s).

Furthermore, student service request enables the student to request for change or addition in registered courses, fee concession/ fee return, change in name/ DOB/ contact number or address while exams and grades provide information about declared results.

Moreover, the students of matriculation, intermediate and BA programs can seek information about mailing of books from books mailing tracking.

