AIOU Hold Int’l Moot On Research And Practices In Education
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 06:54 PM
A two-day 7th International Conference on Research and Practices in Education with the theme “Transforming Education: Empowering Learning for Life” started yesterday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) A two-day 7th International Conference on Research and Practices in Education with the theme “Transforming Education: Empowering Learning for Life” started yesterday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).
Chairman, of Akhuwat Foundation, Dr. Amjad Saqib was the chief guest at the opening session while Dr. Kiichi Oyasu, from Tokyo Healthcare University, Japan, and Dr. Fatima Rehan Dar from Karachi were the keynote speakers of the inaugural session.
A large number of scholars from different universities of Pakistan were present at the session while foreign scholars joined the session online.
Dr. Amjad Saqib said that the beauty of the universe is hidden in knowledge and that knowledge is useless which does not help us to explore hidden things around us.
He emphasized the need to expand the canvas of thinking. Dr. Amjad Saqib explained in detail the factors and attributes of knowledge, practice, sincerity, and intransigence for research.
Dr. Saqib said that making the universe beautiful should be the focus of our research. He stressed the need for collaboration in research and education.
Dr. Amjad said that our attention has been drawn towards these sustainable development goals by the Holy Quran and Hadiths.
Vice Chancellor, of AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that our goal is to create an educated and skilled society. He said that 2030 is near and we have not yet achieved the sustainable development goals.
To achieve these goals, we must highlight the spirit of creativity, critical thinking, collaboration, and inclusive approach in our students.
Talking about climate change, Dr. Nasir said that these are big challenges that need to be addressed.
He added that in these two days of the conference, scholars should discuss such topics which are useful for us and future generations to inform each other about the developments in the field of education and research.
He said that this conference will pave new ways for cooperation between domestic and international universities in the field of education.
Vice Chancellor announced that with the support of the Akhuwat Foundation, AIOU will provide free education to the out-of-school children in the surroundings of the Akhuwat food bank.
The conference coordinator, Dr. Naveed Satana explained the aims and objectives of the conference in detail.
Recent Stories
PTI asks IMF to consider nation’s political stability in upcoming bailout disc ..
Radio Pakistan Academy becomes functional again: Solangi
Reservoir filling of SK hydropower project begins
IGP Sindh chairs crucial meeting to enhance security measures
Two members gang involved in street crimes busted
57 Balochistan Assembly members take oath
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali condoles with family of martyred Ej ..
CDA taking steps to make Islamabad more green
DPO extends “Khidmat Markiz” facility at five police stations
SDPI, Hailey College ink MoU on research, training initiatives
PSL 2024 Match 15 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Singapore's OCBC bank records 27 percent rise in net profit for FY 2023
More Stories From Education
-
SDPI, Hailey College ink MoU on research, training initiatives3 minutes ago
-
NYC on skills Development & Entrepreneurship held in UoT19 hours ago
-
AIOU to start matric, FA, I.com exam from Mar 524 hours ago
-
EHD aimed to provide free education to needy students2 days ago
-
EHD aimed to provide free education to orphans2 days ago
-
UAF to arrange Gurr Mela on Tuesday2 days ago
-
SU Organizes interactive Session on Anthropology: Challenges and Perspectives2 days ago
-
AIOU aims to digitize examination process2 days ago
-
Symposium on 'Silent Spring' fosters dialogue on urbanization, climate Impacts2 days ago
-
Gomal University’s Pharmacy Faculty holds sports gala5 days ago
-
UoM’s Mubashir,Faizan defend PhD theses5 days ago
-
NUST, TKF to foster collaboration for climate change initiatives5 days ago