AIOU hold Int’l moot on Research and Practices in Education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) A two-day 7th International Conference on Research and Practices in Education with the theme “Transforming Education: Empowering Learning for Life” started yesterday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

Chairman, of Akhuwat Foundation, Dr. Amjad Saqib was the chief guest at the opening session while Dr. Kiichi Oyasu, from Tokyo Healthcare University, Japan, and Dr. Fatima Rehan Dar from Karachi were the keynote speakers of the inaugural session.

A large number of scholars from different universities of Pakistan were present at the session while foreign scholars joined the session online.

Dr. Amjad Saqib said that the beauty of the universe is hidden in knowledge and that knowledge is useless which does not help us to explore hidden things around us.

He emphasized the need to expand the canvas of thinking. Dr. Amjad Saqib explained in detail the factors and attributes of knowledge, practice, sincerity, and intransigence for research.

Dr. Saqib said that making the universe beautiful should be the focus of our research. He stressed the need for collaboration in research and education.

Dr. Amjad said that our attention has been drawn towards these sustainable development goals by the Holy Quran and Hadiths.

Vice Chancellor, of AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that our goal is to create an educated and skilled society. He said that 2030 is near and we have not yet achieved the sustainable development goals.

To achieve these goals, we must highlight the spirit of creativity, critical thinking, collaboration, and inclusive approach in our students.

Talking about climate change, Dr. Nasir said that these are big challenges that need to be addressed.

He added that in these two days of the conference, scholars should discuss such topics which are useful for us and future generations to inform each other about the developments in the field of education and research.

He said that this conference will pave new ways for cooperation between domestic and international universities in the field of education.

Vice Chancellor announced that with the support of the Akhuwat Foundation, AIOU will provide free education to the out-of-school children in the surroundings of the Akhuwat food bank.

The conference coordinator, Dr. Naveed Satana explained the aims and objectives of the conference in detail.