AIOU hold seminar on Pakistan’s media landscape: challenges, opportunities and strategies

A seminar on "Pakistan's media landscape: challenges, opportunities and strategies for promoting positive impact" was held yesterday at Allama Iqbal Open University. The event was presided over by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, while the keynote speaker was Dr. Qaiser Rafiq, Chief Executive Officer of Discover Pakistan.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor stated that media is a powerful tool for raising awareness. As a nation, we must ensure that it becomes an indication of positive social change.

He emphasized that Pakistan is blessed with abundant natural resources, and whether it's tourism or culture, our country surpasses many others around the world.

He commended Discover Pakistan's efforts in promoting a soft image of Pakistan through tourism.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood further said that our younger generation does not lack resources; if they are guided correctly, the nation can achieve unprecedented development.

Speaking to the audience, Dr. Qaiser Rafiq said that media serves as a window through which the world views us. Therefore, our top priority should be to promote tourism and culture in Pakistan. He pointed out that sensationalism is rampant in Pakistani media, leading to negative perceptions about the country. Countering these negative effects is the need of the hour.

He emphasized the importance of working on soft power and using digital media to project a beautiful and positive image of Pakistan to the world.

The seminar was organized by the Academic Staff Association (ASA) of Allama Iqbal Open University. ASA President Dr. Muhammad Iqbal delivered the opening remarks. The event was attended by faculty members, senior officials, and a large number of students.