- Home
- Education
- AIOU hold seminar on Pakistan’s media landscape: challenges, opportunities and strategies
AIOU Hold Seminar On Pakistan’s Media Landscape: Challenges, Opportunities And Strategies
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 07:11 PM
A seminar on “Pakistan’s media landscape: challenges, opportunities and strategies for promoting positive impact” was held yesterday at Allama Iqbal Open University
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) A seminar on “Pakistan’s media landscape: challenges, opportunities and strategies for promoting positive impact” was held yesterday at Allama Iqbal Open University. The event was presided over by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, while the keynote speaker was Dr. Qaiser Rafiq, Chief Executive Officer of Discover Pakistan.
In his address, the Vice Chancellor stated that media is a powerful tool for raising awareness. As a nation, we must ensure that it becomes an indication of positive social change.
He emphasized that Pakistan is blessed with abundant natural resources, and whether it's tourism or culture, our country surpasses many others around the world.
He commended Discover Pakistan's efforts in promoting a soft image of Pakistan through tourism.
Dr. Nasir Mahmood further said that our younger generation does not lack resources; if they are guided correctly, the nation can achieve unprecedented development.
Speaking to the audience, Dr. Qaiser Rafiq said that media serves as a window through which the world views us. Therefore, our top priority should be to promote tourism and culture in Pakistan. He pointed out that sensationalism is rampant in Pakistani media, leading to negative perceptions about the country. Countering these negative effects is the need of the hour.
He emphasized the importance of working on soft power and using digital media to project a beautiful and positive image of Pakistan to the world.
The seminar was organized by the Academic Staff Association (ASA) of Allama Iqbal Open University. ASA President Dr. Muhammad Iqbal delivered the opening remarks. The event was attended by faculty members, senior officials, and a large number of students.
Recent Stories
Commissioner inaugurates iconic monument in Multan
Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom in Mach terrorists attack
Punjab trainee officers visit CDA to study Islamabad’s development projects
CJP vows to expedite pending cases by using modern technology
RWMC starts Eid Ul Azha cleanliness awareness drive
CS chairs first meeting on Provincial Action Plan, emphasizes public engagement, ..
Indian allegations against Pakistan, a tactic to further oppress Kashmiris: Amir ..
HBL PSL returns to Rawalpindi as Islamabad United face Quetta Gladiators
PPP South Punjab congratulates Waqar Mehdi on victory in Senate elections
Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb reaches London on t ..
Restaurant owners demands action on power outages, unjust fines
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi meets Federal Minister to discus ..
More Stories From Education
-
Bold budget proposals unveiled to advance girls' education in KP5 minutes ago
-
AIOU hold seminar on Pakistan’s media landscape: challenges, opportunities and strategies5 minutes ago
-
TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, receive award from President Erdoğan4 hours ago
-
Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) honoured dengue warriors4 days ago
-
Admission campaign launched for primary school children6 days ago
-
BISE Larkana HSC I & II annual exams to commence from May 56 days ago
-
'Anadolu Creator Lab' launched at NUST as symbol of Turkiye-Pakistan technological partnership6 days ago
-
NUML strengthens academic and research ties with leading Kazakh Universities6 days ago
-
Over 100000 students to take part in annual intermediate exam: BBISE Controller8 days ago
-
IIUI students’ delegation meets DIG Tariq8 days ago
-
Classes for competitive exams begin in PU8 days ago
-
Punjab University awards PhD degrees8 days ago