Open Menu

AIOU Hold Seminar On Pakistan’s Media Landscape: Challenges, Opportunities And Strategies

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 07:11 PM

AIOU hold seminar on Pakistan’s media landscape: challenges, opportunities and strategies

A seminar on “Pakistan’s media landscape: challenges, opportunities and strategies for promoting positive impact” was held yesterday at Allama Iqbal Open University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) A seminar on “Pakistan’s media landscape: challenges, opportunities and strategies for promoting positive impact” was held yesterday at Allama Iqbal Open University. The event was presided over by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, while the keynote speaker was Dr. Qaiser Rafiq, Chief Executive Officer of Discover Pakistan.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor stated that media is a powerful tool for raising awareness. As a nation, we must ensure that it becomes an indication of positive social change.

He emphasized that Pakistan is blessed with abundant natural resources, and whether it's tourism or culture, our country surpasses many others around the world.

He commended Discover Pakistan's efforts in promoting a soft image of Pakistan through tourism.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood further said that our younger generation does not lack resources; if they are guided correctly, the nation can achieve unprecedented development.

Speaking to the audience, Dr. Qaiser Rafiq said that media serves as a window through which the world views us. Therefore, our top priority should be to promote tourism and culture in Pakistan. He pointed out that sensationalism is rampant in Pakistani media, leading to negative perceptions about the country. Countering these negative effects is the need of the hour.

He emphasized the importance of working on soft power and using digital media to project a beautiful and positive image of Pakistan to the world.

The seminar was organized by the Academic Staff Association (ASA) of Allama Iqbal Open University. ASA President Dr. Muhammad Iqbal delivered the opening remarks. The event was attended by faculty members, senior officials, and a large number of students.

Recent Stories

Commissioner inaugurates iconic monument in Multan

Commissioner inaugurates iconic monument in Multan

1 minute ago
 Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom in Mach terrorist ..

Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom in Mach terrorists attack

2 minutes ago
 Punjab trainee officers visit CDA to study Islamab ..

Punjab trainee officers visit CDA to study Islamabad’s development projects

2 minutes ago
 CJP vows to expedite pending cases by using modern ..

CJP vows to expedite pending cases by using modern technology

2 minutes ago
 RWMC starts Eid Ul Azha cleanliness awareness driv ..

RWMC starts Eid Ul Azha cleanliness awareness drive

2 minutes ago
 CS chairs first meeting on Provincial Action Plan, ..

CS chairs first meeting on Provincial Action Plan, emphasizes public engagement, ..

2 minutes ago
Indian allegations against Pakistan, a tactic to f ..

Indian allegations against Pakistan, a tactic to further oppress Kashmiris: Amir ..

5 minutes ago
 HBL PSL returns to Rawalpindi as Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL returns to Rawalpindi as Islamabad United face Quetta Gladiators

5 minutes ago
 PPP South Punjab congratulates Waqar Mehdi on vict ..

PPP South Punjab congratulates Waqar Mehdi on victory in Senate elections

5 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb reaches London on t ..

5 minutes ago
 Restaurant owners demands action on power outages, ..

Restaurant owners demands action on power outages, unjust fines

5 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi me ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi meets Federal Minister to discus ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Education