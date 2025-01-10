Open Menu

AIOU Holds A Seminar On 'Modern Trends In Islamic Research'

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2025 | 09:04 PM

AIOU holds a seminar on 'Modern Trends in Islamic Research'

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has hosted a faculty seminar on the topic of 'Modern Trends in Islamic Research' the other day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has hosted a faculty seminar on the topic of 'Modern Trends in Islamic Research' the other day.

The event featured Dr Mustafeez Ahmad Alvi, a prominent scholar from the Department of Islamic Thought and Culture, National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad, as the keynote speaker.

The session was presided over by Prof. Dr Shah Mohayyuddin Hashmi, Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, AIOU.

In his keynote address, Dr Mustafeez Ahmad Alvi emphasized the importance of looking beyond the past in research.

He stated, "Our research often draws lessons from the past, which is not entirely appropriate. We should take guidance from the past but not let it dominate our work.

The focus of research should be on the present and future, aligning with contemporary needs and challenges."

He further highlighted the modern era's intellectual shift, noting, "The West is gradually returning to spirituality through rational arguments.

"

Addressing the seminar, Prof. Dr Shah Mohayyuddin Hashmi stressed the need for impartiality in research.

"Instead of adopting a confrontational approach, we must develop a neutral and balanced attitude. The Holy Quran encourages research in several places and the process of research is universal, rooted in scientific and global principles. Ijtihad (independent reasoning) and research lead to the creation of new knowledge, which drives national progress," he stated.

Prof. Dr Ghulam Shams-ur-Rehman, Chairman, Department of Interfaith Studies, AIOU, delivered the opening and concluding remarks, expressing gratitude to the speakers for their participation and thought-provoking insights.

The seminar was moderated by Dr H.M Farooq Abdullah from the Department of Interfaith Studies, AIOU.

The event witnessed a large turnout of university faculty members and students.

Related Topics

Islamabad Progress Lead Allama Iqbal Open University National University Event From Arab

Recent Stories

US sanctions 8 senior Venezuelan officials as Madu ..

US sanctions 8 senior Venezuelan officials as Maduro sworn in

3 minutes ago
 Govt committed to make Pakistan economically stabl ..

Govt committed to make Pakistan economically stable: Ahsan Iqbal

3 minutes ago
 Rs. 3bln allocated for Qasim Fort beautification

Rs. 3bln allocated for Qasim Fort beautification

3 minutes ago
 Trial of Civilians in Military Courts; SCP continu ..

Trial of Civilians in Military Courts; SCP continues hearing

3 minutes ago
 IUB syndicate meeting approves budget for FY2024-2 ..

IUB syndicate meeting approves budget for FY2024-25

42 seconds ago
 Five booked for interferring in anti-encroachment ..

Five booked for interferring in anti-encroachment operation

43 seconds ago
NA body expresses dismay on authorities’ present ..

NA body expresses dismay on authorities’ presentations about PFF’s elections

45 seconds ago
 Govt untiring efforts result resumption of PIA fli ..

Govt untiring efforts result resumption of PIA flights to Paris, European Union: ..

46 seconds ago
 BISP retailer arrested for less payments to benefi ..

BISP retailer arrested for less payments to beneficiaries

48 seconds ago
 AIOU holds a seminar on 'Modern Trends in Islamic ..

AIOU holds a seminar on 'Modern Trends in Islamic Research'

50 seconds ago
 5 khwarij terrorists including ring leader Shafi k ..

5 khwarij terrorists including ring leader Shafi killed in Maddi D I Khan

51 seconds ago
 The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrests 3 v ..

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrests 3 visa fraudsters

53 seconds ago

More Stories From Education