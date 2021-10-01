AIOU holds Board of Advance Studies and Research meeting

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) held 59th session of its Board of Advance Studies and Research (BASR) and approved 15 Ph.D, 22 M.Phil research proposals submitted by students of various academic departments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) held 59th session of its board of Advance Studies and Research (BASR) and approved 15 Ph.D, 22 M.Phil research proposals submitted by students of various academic departments.

According to AIOU, the meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor, AIOU here at the main campus.

Prof Dr Syed Amir Shah, Director, BASR, presented the agenda and the members carefully analyzed quality standards of university's M Phil and PhD programs offered by various academic departments.

They showed satisfaction with the quality of education imparted and emphasized the need of further improvement.

Dean, Faculty of Science, Prof Dr Irshad Ahmad, Dean, Faculty of Education, Prof Dr Nasir Mehmood, and prominent educationists Prof Dr Qaisar Mushtaq and Prof Dr Yousaf Khushk also attended the session.