AIOU holds condolence reference in memory of Prof. Allana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :A joint condolence reference of academic, administrative and servicing staff of the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) was held here at the main campus to condole the death of prominent educationist and ex-vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Ghulam Ali Allana.

The meeting was presided over by Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor of AIOU Fateha Khwani was held for Prof. Dr. Ghulam Ali Allana who has recently passed away.

Various speakers including Prof. Dr. Shahid Kamran Iqbal, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Mohyuddinn, Ex-Dean Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Inam Ullah Shaikh, Director General Regional Services, and Dr.

Hakim Ali Buriro paid tributes to Prof. Dr. Ghulam Ali Allana (late) and recalled their experiences with Dr. Allana as Vice Chancellor of the AIOU.

They also mentioned the services of Prof. Allana which he rendered for promotion of education, cultures, arts, languages, and historiography in the country.

They viewed that the services of Prof. Allana (late) which he rendered to the country in general and to the AIOU in particular will be written in golden words and remembered forever.