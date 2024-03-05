AIOU Holds Seminar On Islamic Criminal Law
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 07:21 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) A one-day seminar on Islamic Criminal Law was held in Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) in connection with the celebrations of its Golden Jubilee.
Secretary, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq was the keynote speaker. Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr. Mohyuddin Hashmi hosted the event.
Faculty members and principal officers participated in the event. During his address, Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq provided detailed explanations of pre- and post-independence criminal and punishment laws.
He also discussed Indian Penal Code and post-1977 era, laws related to Hudud, Qasas and Diyat, as well as the establishment and services of the Islamic Ideology Council and the Federal Sharia court.
Dr. Mushtaq said that criminal laws need to be harmonized with Islamic teachings. Dr. Mohyuddin Hashmi said that a conference on the objectives of Sharia will be held soon in which Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq will be specially invited to express his views.
He said the faculty has started the series of keynote addresses in Islamabad for which 100 topics were selected, of which 23 have been delivered.
Chairman, Department of Sharia, Dr. Hidayat Khan thanked the Vice-Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood for his full support in organizing this seminar.
Dr. Hidayat Khan said that this seminar had a link with the celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of university.
