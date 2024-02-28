AIOU honors Kashmiri student Naseem Abdul Kareem for outstanding performance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Ms. Naseem Abdul Kareem, the gold medal winner of Allama Iqbal Open University, Mirpur AJK Regional Campus was given a great honor in a ceremony organized here for her outstanding performance in the education sector.

The AIOU Mirpur Regional Campus Chief Sheikh Faisal Shahzad, arranged a grand ceremony on Wednesday

in the honor of Naseem Abdul Kareem, who is the gold medalist student of the varsity.

Among others, Shoukat Majeed Mallick Secretary Information (Retd) AJK Govt, was the special guest to witness the event arranged specially for a village girl student. Sidra Ayub performed the duties of the stage secretary.

On the occasion, the participants lauded the hard work of the student.

Allama Iqbal Open University student Naseem Abdul Kareem who is the daughter of Abdul Kareem, won a gold medal in MA Education Planning and Management. The student belongs to a remote area of Chetro in Dadyal Tehsil of Mirpur region. The student received a gold medal during the Open University hosted convocation.

Naseem Abdul Kareem took first place in the 2019–20 session, earning the gold medal for the remote area.

The student is currently employed as a senior teacher at Government Girls Degree College Chhatro Dadyal after receiving a prestigious post in PSC Azad Kashmir.

