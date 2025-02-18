AIOU hosts seminar on 'Modern Concept of History & Standard Criticism'

The influence of divine teachings on western thought, philosophy, and traditions has been minimal. Even if some divine teachings did reach the West, they were altered to fit Western ideology” said renowned historian Dr Nigar Sajjad Zaheer while delivering a lecture at a seminar on "Modern Concept of History and Standard Criticism" at Allama Iqbal Open University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The influence of divine teachings on western thought, philosophy, and traditions has been minimal. Even if some divine teachings did reach the West, they were altered to fit Western ideology” said renowned historian Dr Nigar Sajjad Zaheer while delivering a lecture at a seminar on "Modern Concept of History and Standard Criticism" at Allama Iqbal Open University.

She asserted that the decline of Muslims began when Western sciences and ideologies took precedence over the Quran in the minds of Muslim jurists and theologians.

Dr. Nigar Sajjad Zaheer emphasized that in order to free themselves from Western influences, Muslims must establish their own standing in the field of knowledge, as only nations strong in knowledge dominate the world. She elaborated on Hegel’s philosophy of history, Karl Marx’s socialism, communism, capitalism, and other historical events in detail.

Addressing the event, Dean Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof Dr Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi stated that 100 topics had been selected for the Islamabad Lectures, with today’s lecture focusing on history.

He remarked that the Holy Quran is not only a comprehensive code of life but also a historical document. He further noted that history constitutes a significant portion of epistemology, and it is hoped that today’s event has clarified many aspects of history.

Dr Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi also announced plans for another lecture on Modern Concept of History and Standard Criticism to facilitate a more conclusive discussion on this vital topic and the principles of history.

The event was moderated by Dr. Tahir islam Askari, the coordinator of the Islamabad Lectures series. It is worth mentioning that, in light of the intellectual and scholarly challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah in contemporary times, the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Department of Islamic Thought, History, and Culture, at the university has initiated the Islamabad Lectures series. This was the 32nd lecture in the series.