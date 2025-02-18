AIOU Hosts Seminar On 'Modern Concept Of History & Standard Criticism'
Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 10:13 PM
The influence of divine teachings on western thought, philosophy, and traditions has been minimal. Even if some divine teachings did reach the West, they were altered to fit Western ideology” said renowned historian Dr Nigar Sajjad Zaheer while delivering a lecture at a seminar on "Modern Concept of History and Standard Criticism" at Allama Iqbal Open University
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The influence of divine teachings on western thought, philosophy, and traditions has been minimal. Even if some divine teachings did reach the West, they were altered to fit Western ideology” said renowned historian Dr Nigar Sajjad Zaheer while delivering a lecture at a seminar on "Modern Concept of History and Standard Criticism" at Allama Iqbal Open University.
She asserted that the decline of Muslims began when Western sciences and ideologies took precedence over the Quran in the minds of Muslim jurists and theologians.
Dr. Nigar Sajjad Zaheer emphasized that in order to free themselves from Western influences, Muslims must establish their own standing in the field of knowledge, as only nations strong in knowledge dominate the world. She elaborated on Hegel’s philosophy of history, Karl Marx’s socialism, communism, capitalism, and other historical events in detail.
Addressing the event, Dean Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof Dr Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi stated that 100 topics had been selected for the Islamabad Lectures, with today’s lecture focusing on history.
He remarked that the Holy Quran is not only a comprehensive code of life but also a historical document. He further noted that history constitutes a significant portion of epistemology, and it is hoped that today’s event has clarified many aspects of history.
Dr Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi also announced plans for another lecture on Modern Concept of History and Standard Criticism to facilitate a more conclusive discussion on this vital topic and the principles of history.
The event was moderated by Dr. Tahir islam Askari, the coordinator of the Islamabad Lectures series. It is worth mentioning that, in light of the intellectual and scholarly challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah in contemporary times, the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Department of Islamic Thought, History, and Culture, at the university has initiated the Islamabad Lectures series. This was the 32nd lecture in the series.
Recent Stories
'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched to attract international visi ..
Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs LoI with Korean Defense Agency of Technolog ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 2nd day of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025
Khalifa Fund sponsors 6 ventures at IDEX 2025
EDGE, Lockheed Martin to collaborate on advanced chiplet design capabilities
EDGE Group, Leonardo sign collaboration agreement
UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks between Russia and United States
Tawazun Council, Mubadala invest in UAE's aerospace future with Al Ain MRO Facil ..
Ethiopia reaffirms commitment to achieving food self-sufficiency
Safran Aircraft Engines, Abu Dhabi Aviation Group sign strategic MoU
EDGE, GM Defence to jointly explore strategic defence opportunities
National Bonds: Retirement planning remains top financial goal
More Stories From Education
-
AIOU hosts seminar on 'Modern Concept of History & Standard Criticism'2 minutes ago
-
SU VC inaugurates engineering & technology exhibition3 hours ago
-
Citizens demand action against charging annual school fees4 hours ago
-
CG COMSTECH calls for science-led solutions and global collaboration to combat neglected tropical di ..4 hours ago
-
UoM announces admissions for BA, B.Sc supplementary exam 2024-254 hours ago
-
Lyallpur Art & Literature Festival starts at UAF23 hours ago
-
AIOU Mirpur campus to host day-long expo, career counselling event on Feb 1823 hours ago
-
Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) kicks off students week 2025 with interfaith harmony dialogue1 day ago
-
FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop on SLO-Based exams7 days ago
-
IHC throws out petition seeking to stop upcoming CSS exams7 days ago
-
PU to produce market-based graduates: VC7 days ago
-
Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) , Shahed University of Tehran sign MoU7 days ago