AIOU Hosts Seminar On ‘Nexus Between Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria And Plastic Waste In Aquatic Environment’
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 10:32 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Thursday organized a one-day seminar titled "Nexus between antibiotic resistant bacteria and plastic waste in aquatic environment."
The event was part of the university’s ongoing efforts to promote scientific awareness, environmentally friendly research, and a sense of social responsibility among students, said a press release.
The seminar’s chief guest, Professor Dr. Sher Muhammad, Dean of the Faculty of Sciences, delivered a thought-provoking keynote address, emphasizing that science was not merely a collection of theories, but a practical field aimed at bringing positive change to human life.
He highlighted the deep connection between environmental pollution and human health, noting that plastic waste was no longer confined to land and sea—it has now entered the human body, contributing to life-threatening diseases. Dr. Sher Muhammad stressed the need for universities to promote research that offers practical solutions to real-world problems related to the environment, health, and society.
Guest speaker Dr. Ifra Farheen, an environmental and health expert and a researcher from the National Institute of Health Rome, delivered an in-depth talk on the emerging challenges posed by antibiotic-resistant bacteria colonizing plastic waste in aquatic environments. She explained that plastic waste not only pollutes ecosystems but also provides a conducive environment for the proliferation of dangerous superbugs, posing a serious threat to human health.
At the conclusion of the seminar, Dr. Zaheer Ahmad, Chairman of the Department of Nutritional and Health Sciences, thanked all the distinguished guests, speakers, and participants. He acknowledged that Dr. Ifra Farheen’s scholarly presentation helped deepen understanding of the link between plastic pollution and antibiotic resistance.
The seminar was moderated by Dr. Rabeea Zafar and was organized by the Department of Nutritional Sciences and Environmental Design under the Faculty of Sciences.
