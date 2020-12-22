UrduPoint.com
AIOU, HU Inked Agreement For Exchange Of Scholars, Curriculum

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 12:38 PM

Hazara University (HU) and Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Monday inked an agreement to extend cooperation for curriculum, technology, technical and cultural activities for three years

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Hazara University (HU) and Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Monday inked an agreement to extend cooperation for curriculum, technology, technical and cultural activities for three years.

The agreement was signed by the Vice-Chancellor HU Professor Dr. Jameel Ahmed and VC AIOU Professor Dr. Zia ul Qayum.

According to the details, during the three years, both universities would exchange faculty, research scholars, thesis, curriculum material and joint publication of research papers.

Through the agreement, both universities would modernize the curriculum, provision of online books, organization of seminars and conferences and access to the curriculum materials.

VC HU Professor Dr. Jameel Ahmed while addressing the occasion said that owing to the environment, geographical location as it is situated at the nexus of historical Karakoram Highway (KKH) and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Hazara University got international importance.

He further said that HU is following its agreements with national and international institutions which brought improvement in the ongoing educational projects, after signing the treaty with AIOU Hazara University has entered in a new era and has opened new avenues of research and development.

Vice-Chancellor AIOU Professor Dr. Zia ul Qayum while addressing said that the whole world is using modern technologies in the educational sector which brought a rapid pace in the fields of research and development.

He further said that if we join hand with the world and opt modern technology we would be able to meet the challenges of new era.

