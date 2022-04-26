AIOU inaugurates 'Students Facilitation Centre' at Islamabad campus

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) yesterday inaugurated a 'Student Facilitation Center' at its Regional Campus Islamabad in order to facilitate the students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) yesterday inaugurated a 'Student Facilitation Center' at its Regional Campus Islamabad in order to facilitate the students.

With the establishment of this center, students will be able to solve their problems including sending assignments and admissions at one platform.

Inaugurating the Centre, Director General Regional Services Dr. Malik Tauqeer Ahmed Khan said that the establishment of Student Facilitation Center in Islamabad Region is an important step. The other regional offices have also their facilitation centres which only need to be activated.

He said that there is also need to improve student services in 54 regional offices of the university.

Dr. Tauqeer Ahmed said that steps are being taken for adopting automation and computerization system.

Allama Iqbal Open University is the largest university in Pakistan where a large number of female teachers were hired as tutors.

He said that this is the age of media and digital world, we need to prepare ourselves according to the requirements of modern age.

He further added that the students who could not pay their fees, they would not be deprived of education.

In that regard, AIOU's Islamabad region was awarding up to five lakh fee waiver to needy students, however, free education is also being provided to the inmates of jails.

He said that they are performing their national service. As per AIOU's manifesto, by using the latest technologies, the students will be facilitated at their door step.

Regional Director Ahsan Shakur said that we will train the students so that they can send admissions on their own computer, find a tutor, improve the services and make it even better.

He said that live Facebook sessions are also being conducted with the students in which the problems and questions of the students are being answered. The students of far flung areas will be informed about their latest process at their homes so that they wouldn't have to visit campus.

There is also a plan to set up a state-of-the-art lab in the Regional Office where more students will be able to solve their problems quickly with more computers, he added.

Additional Director General Kazim Ali Shah said that they were moving towards digital transmission by utilising modern technology.

He said that it is important for the students to be fully trained in this regard as per the vision of the university and the steps in that regard would be taken in regional offices as well.