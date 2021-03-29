AIOU initiates 5-day plantation drive to tackle deforestation

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday launched five-day tree-planting campaign on the university premises, following the government's 10 Billion Tree Plantation Campaign to tackle threat of environmental degradation and massive deforestation

The campaign was organized by the University's Department of Agricultural Sciences. The tree planting campaign will continue till April 02.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the campaign, Vice Chancellor AIOU Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said the government has launched the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Campaign to tackle the threat of environmental degradation and massive deforestation which is a highly significant and commendable initiative to make Pakistan green and pollution free.

"It is our national responsibility to plant and preserve trees to transfer clean and green Pakistan to our future generations", said the Vice Chancellor.

The office of the VC, AIOU has directed deans of all the faculties, heads of departments and principal officers to participate in this national campaign enthusiastically.

Moreover, the directors of the regional offices are, also, instructed to perform their national obligation by not only planting trees in their respective regions but also encouraging the students of the university to participate in this campaign.

Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, further, said that under the banner of Pollution-Free Pakistan Campaign, the main campus of the university is being decorated with colorful and fragrant flowers as well as fruit trees. Green lawns and pathways are being created. Apart from olive trees, different types of roses are also being planted, he added.

However, the decoration drive of the university is in full swing and spring is in the air on the main campus. The gardeners of the university are incessantly busy in plantation of new varieties of fruit trees.

By merely observing the mesmerizing spectacle of the main campus, one gets the impression that the Open University is playing a significant role in the Green Pakistan campaign.