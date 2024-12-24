Open Menu

AIOU Inks MoU With FLI To Protect Endangered Languages

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2024 | 06:26 PM

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Tuesday between Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and the Forum for Language Initiatives (FLI) to protect endangered languages in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Tuesday between Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and the Forum for Language Initiatives (FLI) to protect endangered languages in Pakistan.

The MoU was signed by Registrar, AIOU, Raja Umar Yunus and Executive Director, FLI, Fakhruddin Akhunzada. The ceremony was presided over by the Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, AIOU, Professor Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir.

In his address, Professor Dr. Sahir emphasized the urgent need for practical steps to protect endangered languages in Pakistan.

He highlighted that this partnership would facilitate work on languages through research, educational services, and training programs for teachers and students.

He lauded the AIOU English Department's efforts and stated that all university departments would benefit from this initiative.

Executive Director, FLI, Fakhruddin Akhunzada stated that many students express interest in enhancing their professional skills.

He mentioned plans for collaborative training workshops, joint research projects, seminars, and conferences with AIOU.

Dr. Muhammad Kamal Khan, Chairman, English Department, AIOU briefed the attendees on the objectives and future action plan of the MoU.

The ceremony was also attended by Professor Dr. Abdullah Jan Abid, Chairman, Department of Pakistani Languages, AIOU and other principal officers.

