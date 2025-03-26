AIOU Inks MoU With NBF To Promote Languages & Translation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) A signing ceremony for the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Center for Languages and Translation Studies(CELTS) at Allama Iqbal Open University and the National Book Foundation(NBF) was held on Tuesday.
On behalf of the university, Registrar Raja Umar Yunus signed the documents, while Secretary Murad Ali Mohmand signed on behalf of the NBF.
The event was presided over by Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood.
In his address, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood stated that Pakistan holds a distinguished position globally in terms of its culture, history, and natural resources. He highlighted that 70 languages are spoken in Pakistan, making it a rich multicultural bouquet.
The Vice Chancellor further explained that the CELTS was established with the objective that graduates from this institution would be able to promote regional languages of Pakistan and transfer knowledge into other languages.
He emphasized that through this collaboration, the National Book Foundation would receive valuable material from the Open University, the dissemination of which would foster religious and cultural harmony within the country.
On this occasion, Managing Director of the National Book Foundation, Dr. Kamran Jahangir, expressed his happiness over the agreement and stated that the availability of such study material would not only benefit individuals but also play a significant role in shaping society.
During the event, the Director CELTS, Dr. Ghulam Ali, elaborated on the objectives of the MoU, informing the attendees that this mutual partnership would enhance academic cooperation and promote the field of translation.
The ceremony was also attended by the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, Professor Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir, along with other senior officials.
