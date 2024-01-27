AIOU inks MoU with PU to expand academic cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Centre for Languages and Translation Studies (CeLTS), Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Punjabi and Cultural Studies, University of the Punjab to expand academic cooperation.

According to the MoU, both institutions will work on Punjabi Linguistics, Punjabi Translations and parallel corpus.

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof Dr. Nasir Mahmood and Vice Chancellor PU, Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood signed the MoU.

On this occasion, Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that implementing MoUs within the time frame is necessary for the benefit of the community.

Dr. Nasir Mehmood expressed the hope that the collaboration between the two institutions will benefit the people interested in Punjabi literature and culture. Vice Chancellor PU, Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood said that this collaboration is a positive step towards promoting and preserving Punjabi literature.

He added that we are looking forward to more academic collaboration with AIOU.

Dean, Faculty of Oriental Learning, PU, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Moeen-ud-din Nizami, Director CeLTS AIOU, Dr. Ghulam Ali, Director, Institute of Punjabi and Cultural Studies, Prof. Dr. Nabila Rehman and others were also present at the signing ceremony.