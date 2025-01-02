AIOU Inks MoU With Rural Development Foundation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 07:28 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) A signing ceremony for the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and the Rural Development Foundation (RDF) was held here yesterday.
Vice-Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood and the President, Rural Development Foundation, Brigadier (R) Muhammad Aslam Khan, signed the MoU.
The event was presided over by Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood.
In his address, he emphasized that in this era of information technology, acquiring skills alongside education held great importance.
"This partnership will greatly benefit students from the Department of Computer Science and the Department of Agriculture at Allama Iqbal Open University. They will gain opportunities to work and learn in areas such as artificial intelligence and modern sustainable agricultural practices," he added.
Brigadier (R) Muhammad Aslam Khan, the President of the Rural Development Foundation, shared his views, stated that rural development was their top priority to empower individuals.
He further mentioned that their organization had been serving various regions of Pakistan since 1978 in areas including education, healthcare, and agriculture.
The ceremony was attended by the Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences and humanities, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir, Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Mohyuddin Hashmi, former Vice-Chancellor of Virtual University, Dr. Muhammad Nawaz, faculty members, officers, and students.
