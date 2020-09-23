UrduPoint.com
AIOU Introduces Four Diploma Programs In Professional Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:32 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has introduced PGD programs for professional development in four fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has introduced PGD programs for professional development in four fields.

According to a press release on Tuesday, these programs exclusively focus on developing professional competence and expertise of skilled individuals in their relevant fields of specialization in accordance with the latest trends of job market economy.

The Primary objective of these programs is not only to enhance job value service of the professionals but also to enable them to contribute towards social and economic development of the country in the best possible manner.

Eligibility criterion for admission in these PGD programs is 14 years of education including BA/BSc, B Com, BBA as well as 2 year associate degree program with at least 45 % marks. The duration of these programs is 1 year and deadline for the submission of application is 15 October.

Application can be submitted through online system.

After completing the online application form, fee can be deposited in any of the branches of ABL, MCB or FWB till October 15.

Admission fee can be deposited after 48 hours of completing online application form. It is mandatory to update admission fee depositing details on the website.

The procedure for online application submission is given in the university prospectus to facilitate the applicants.

Moreover, university has offered various courses in autumn 2020 semester to enhance skills of youth of Skardu and GB.

These courses include stitching, cutting and entrepreneurship for girls and masonry for boys. University is offering these programs in collaboration with Alight Pakistan and JACA.

