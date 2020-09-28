UrduPoint.com
AIOU Introduces Six Month Duration Certificate Courses In Nine Subjects

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 03:42 PM

AIOU introduces six month duration certificate courses in nine subjects

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has introduced six month duration certificate courses including Basic Arabic Language, Functional Arabic, French on Line (offered in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar & Lahore) Librarianship, Literacy & Non Formal Education

It is not only a wonderful opportunity of specialized training for the unemployed youth who have earned degrees in general education but would also enhance their chances of employment in Pakistan as well as abroad.

Introducing new educational programs enabling social and economic uplift of Pakistani society is one of the top priorities of Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum, Vice Chancellor, AIOU.

Admission forms and prospectus are available online on the university website and closing date for the submission of application form is October 15.

