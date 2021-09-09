AIOU issues merit lists of PhD, MPhil

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has issued merit lists of selected candidates for admission in PhD and M.Phil programs offered in the autumn semester 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has issued merit lists of selected candidates for admission in PhD and M.Phil programs offered in the autumn semester 2021.

According AIOU, the admission offer letters have been dispatched to successful candidates and also informed through SMS.

Candidates can also check their Names from the merit lists uploaded on the university's website www.aiou.edu.pk. Students are advised to submit admission fees within the given date.

According to Director Admission, Syed Zia Ul Hussnain, merit lists have been prepared through the transparent procedure following the prescribed qualifications and purely based on merit as per the vision of Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof.

Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum. In case of any query, students can contact on 051-9250043, 051-9257422 or email at adms.pg@aiou.edu.pk.

Merit lists of PhD programs include English, Mass Communication, Islamic Studies, and Chemistry, while M.Phil programs include English, Mass Communication, Islamic Studies, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Pakistan Studies.

Merit list of BS Mathematics is also uploaded on the website whereas merit lists of the remaining programs will be released on the university's website by tomorrow.