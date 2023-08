AIOU launches BS Computer Science

The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched regular classes for BS Computer Science at Faisalabad campus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched regular classes for BS Computer Science at Faisalabad campus.

Regional Director Allama Iqbal Open University Professor Dr Bashir Ahmed Samim said on Thursday candidates interested in admissions in BS Computer Science program at Faisalabad campus can apply online by August 30.

The university website link is http://fmbp.aiou.edu.pkThe candidates can contact the university helpline 051-111 112 468 for further query.