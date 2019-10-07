AIOU launches career-making diploma programmes

UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has introduced career-making postgraduate diploma programmes that include supply chain management, entrepreneurship, human resource management, gender and women studies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ):Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has introduced career-making postgraduate diploma programmes that include supply chain management, entrepreneurship, human resource management, gender and women studies.

The programme0s will lead to professional development of the aspiring students to achieve excels in the relevant fields. These are one-year of duration, consisting of two semesters. �BA/BSc.B.Com�students are eligible to take admission.

These will also help to organize and manage business venture in a competitive global marketplace that is constantly evolving. � According to Director Admissions, October 15 is the last day for the�enrollment�in these programmes.

Such programmes are part of recent University's recent initiative to enhance capacity-building of the students, enabling them to earn their livelihood and to take part in the country's socio-economic development.

About the entrepreneurship, the official said, it is a key driver of our economy.

Wealth and a high majority of jobs are created by small businesses started by entrepreneurially minded individuals.

Entrepreneurship adds value to the economy including educational institutes, commercial enterprises, social welfare departments, strategic organizations etc.

The Post Graduate Diploma in entrepreneurship will help to provide its basic understanding, concepts and practices. It will also enable students to develop the insight needed to discover and create entrepreneurial opportunities.

It will equip students with knowledge and skills to successfully start and manage their own businesses to take advantage of these opportunities.

The Post Graduate Diploma in Supply Chain Management has been developed to meet the needs of those professionals who want to establish and enhance insight into theoretical as well as practical knowledge of supply strategies, forecasting, transportation and inventory management.

