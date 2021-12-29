AIOU launches dengue awareness campaign

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Wednesday launched a nationwide awareness campaign through its regional network to increase awareness about dengue virus and precautionary measures in the light of Government of Pakistan's directives

According to the details, posters and banners containing instructions and precautionary measures against dengue virus have been displayed at notice boards of all the regional offices including the main campus of AIOU.

Special measures were taken to ensure spraying and cleanliness of the university and AIOU residential colony on the instructions of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum.

According to Director Student Affairs, Rana Tariq Javed, an awareness campaign on precautionary measures against dengue is in full swing and a dengue awareness walk will also be organized in the coming week.