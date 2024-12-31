AIOU Mirpur-AJK region crowned Grand Award

Mirpur Regional Campus of Public Sector Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has been bestowed upon Grand Award for being included in the high-performing regions in acknowledgement of its outstanding performance for delivery of quality higher education harmonious to the need of latest era.

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 31st Dec, 2024) Mirpur Regional Campus of Public Sector Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has been bestowed upon Grand Award for being included in the high-performing regions in acknowledgement of its outstanding performance for delivery of quality higher education harmonious to the need of latest era.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Dr Nasir Mahmood, presented the honorary certificate to Regional Director AIOU Mirpur-AJK Faisal Shehzad at a special ceremony hosted.

The University's Deans, Professor Dr Shah Mohiuddin Hashmi, Professor Dr Syed Aamir Shah, Director General Regional Services, Dr Malik Tauqir Ahmed and Registrar Major Umar Younis were also present on this occasion.

Talking to the journalists here on Tuesday, the RD Faisal Shehzad expressed gratitude for the top management of the AIOU for granting a great honour bestowed tge award to the Mirpur-AJK regional campus for dispensation of quality higher education to the local aspirants

Faisal lauded all the departments of the university including DRS Admission, Examination, ICT, Faculties and Administrative Affairs for their due exceptional assistance to the management which enabled the varsity to provide better services to the students than ever before.

The staff of the regional campuses always played an important role in the Best Performance Award, who have provided excellent services to the students and the community with great effort and determination and have set an example, he said and added "tutors, examination staff and other people associated with the university have shown excellent performance in admission and other matters and have contributed to the increase in the overall ranking of the region.

Faisal also thanked the universities of the region, MUST, NUML, Mohiuddin Islami University, colleges and schools who supported the university in its affairs and provided resources for its activities, besides NGOs and social figures of the region, including Muslim Hands International, Anjuman Falah-o-Behbud Insaniyat, Sarfaraz Welfare Trust, Hope, KISE and especially Idara Khidmat-e-Khalq, provided support and assistance to the deserving students.

"Literary and cultural organizations such as Taaib, Bazm Yaran, Sokhan Kada, Old Sarosheen, Jammu Kashmir Free Media Association, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Columnist Association and others, in collaboration with the university, organized memorable events, which made the university a center of knowledge, culture, research and civilization of the city", the RD said.

He particularly underlined the healthy role of Kashmir Press Club Mirpur, Press Information Department in-charge Malik Javed and senior journalists Altaf Hameed Rao, Zafar Mughal, Zafeer Baba, Sajjad Jaral, Qaiser Baber, Sajjad Khanpuri, Imran Chaudhry, Zaheer Jaral, Humayun Pervez Mirza, Qaiser Aziz and others, the AIOU Regional Office sources concluded.

APP/ahr/378