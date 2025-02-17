AIOU Mirpur campus to host day-long expo, career counselling event on Feb 18

The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Mirpur campus is gearing up to host a day-long Open Expo and Career Counselling Event on February 18

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Mirpur campus is gearing up to host a day-long Open Expo and Career Counselling Event on February 18.

The event, scheduled to commence at 10:00 AM, aims to provide career guidance and opportunities for students and professionals alike.

According to Faisal Shahzad, Regional Director of AIOU Mirpur while exclusively talking to APP on Monday, the expo will bring together a diverse range of educational and professional institutions, featuring stalls from government and private organizations.

The event will be inaugurated by Brig. (R) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Younus Javed SI(M), Vice Chancellor of Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST).

The expo promises to offer valuable career guidance and insights into educational opportunities, vocational training, and social development initiatives.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore various stalls and interact with representatives from participating institutions.

Shahzad emphasized the significance of the event, stressing the crucial role such expos play in shaping successful careers and fostering educational growth.

He invited all distinguished guests, participants, and visitors to ensure their timely presence at the venue to be part of this significant event.

