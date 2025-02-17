Open Menu

AIOU Mirpur Campus To Host Day-long Expo, Career Counselling Event On Feb 18

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 11:09 PM

AIOU Mirpur campus to host day-long expo, career counselling event on Feb 18

The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Mirpur campus is gearing up to host a day-long Open Expo and Career Counselling Event on February 18

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Mirpur campus is gearing up to host a day-long Open Expo and Career Counselling Event on February 18.

The event, scheduled to commence at 10:00 AM, aims to provide career guidance and opportunities for students and professionals alike.

According to Faisal Shahzad, Regional Director of AIOU Mirpur while exclusively talking to APP on Monday, the expo will bring together a diverse range of educational and professional institutions, featuring stalls from government and private organizations.

The event will be inaugurated by Brig. (R) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Younus Javed SI(M), Vice Chancellor of Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST).

The expo promises to offer valuable career guidance and insights into educational opportunities, vocational training, and social development initiatives.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore various stalls and interact with representatives from participating institutions.

Shahzad emphasized the significance of the event, stressing the crucial role such expos play in shaping successful careers and fostering educational growth.

He invited all distinguished guests, participants, and visitors to ensure their timely presence at the venue to be part of this significant event.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Dr. Akash Ansari brutally stabbed to death by his ..

Dr. Akash Ansari brutally stabbed to death by his adopted son: SSP Hyderabad

8 minutes ago
 Mohammad Nabi undecided to hang up boots

Mohammad Nabi undecided to hang up boots

11 minutes ago
 Sindh cabinet discusses ongoing projects with WB d ..

Sindh cabinet discusses ongoing projects with WB delegation

5 minutes ago
 Masdar, TotalEnergies, EPointZero sign Framework f ..

Masdar, TotalEnergies, EPointZero sign Framework for Action to drive clean energ ..

25 minutes ago
 Top international photojournalists in Sharjah for ..

Top international photojournalists in Sharjah for Xposure 2025

26 minutes ago
 FUUAST retired teachers be paid pensionary arrears ..

FUUAST retired teachers be paid pensionary arrears without delay: Prof Tauseef

13 minutes ago
RTA unvels fourth-generation traditional Abras to ..

RTA unvels fourth-generation traditional Abras to enhance marine transport netwo ..

40 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates biggest edition of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates biggest edition of IDEX in Abu Dhabi

41 minutes ago
 Political dialogue is essence of democracy : Advis ..

Political dialogue is essence of democracy : Adviser

21 minutes ago
 Secretary General, UBG emphasizes to complete slau ..

Secretary General, UBG emphasizes to complete slaughterhouse project

21 minutes ago
 Kamber police arrest docoit in injured condition

Kamber police arrest docoit in injured condition

21 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews progress of repair, beautific ..

Commissioner reviews progress of repair, beautification of model roads

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Education