AIOU Mirpur Campus To Host Day-long Expo, Career Counselling Event On Feb 18
Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 11:09 PM
The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Mirpur campus is gearing up to host a day-long Open Expo and Career Counselling Event on February 18
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Mirpur campus is gearing up to host a day-long Open Expo and Career Counselling Event on February 18.
The event, scheduled to commence at 10:00 AM, aims to provide career guidance and opportunities for students and professionals alike.
According to Faisal Shahzad, Regional Director of AIOU Mirpur while exclusively talking to APP on Monday, the expo will bring together a diverse range of educational and professional institutions, featuring stalls from government and private organizations.
The event will be inaugurated by Brig. (R) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Younus Javed SI(M), Vice Chancellor of Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST).
The expo promises to offer valuable career guidance and insights into educational opportunities, vocational training, and social development initiatives.
Attendees will have the opportunity to explore various stalls and interact with representatives from participating institutions.
Shahzad emphasized the significance of the event, stressing the crucial role such expos play in shaping successful careers and fostering educational growth.
He invited all distinguished guests, participants, and visitors to ensure their timely presence at the venue to be part of this significant event.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Dr. Akash Ansari brutally stabbed to death by his adopted son: SSP Hyderabad
Mohammad Nabi undecided to hang up boots
Sindh cabinet discusses ongoing projects with WB delegation
Masdar, TotalEnergies, EPointZero sign Framework for Action to drive clean energ ..
Top international photojournalists in Sharjah for Xposure 2025
FUUAST retired teachers be paid pensionary arrears without delay: Prof Tauseef
RTA unvels fourth-generation traditional Abras to enhance marine transport netwo ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates biggest edition of IDEX in Abu Dhabi
Political dialogue is essence of democracy : Adviser
Secretary General, UBG emphasizes to complete slaughterhouse project
Kamber police arrest docoit in injured condition
Commissioner reviews progress of repair, beautification of model roads
More Stories From Education
-
Lyallpur Art & Literature Festival starts at UAF53 seconds ago
-
AIOU Mirpur campus to host day-long expo, career counselling event on Feb 181 minute ago
-
Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) kicks off students week 2025 with interfaith harmony dialogue4 hours ago
-
FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop on SLO-Based exams6 days ago
-
IHC throws out petition seeking to stop upcoming CSS exams6 days ago
-
PU to produce market-based graduates: VC6 days ago
-
Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) , Shahed University of Tehran sign MoU6 days ago
-
KU, Iranian University sign MoU to collaborate in developing joint academic programs7 days ago
-
DC Quetta vows to end cheating system from matriculation exam7 days ago
-
SAU hosts second Thar cultural festival to promote heritage, tourism and sustainable development11 days ago
-
Honhaar Scholarship Scheme to be expanded to other provinces11 days ago
-
University of Karachi Syndicate by-election results13 days ago