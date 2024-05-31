AIOU Mirpur To Sign MoU With British City Council
Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 06:30 PM
The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in Mirpur is set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) soon with the city council of Nelson, a British city
According to APP Correspondent, This development came during a visit by a delegation from the UK, led by the Kashmir-origin Mayor of Nelson, Chaudhry Aslam Joda and Councilor Ridley UK Raja Sajjad.
The delegation was accompanied by veteran Kashmiri diaspora community leader Raja Najabat Hussain.
The delegation was warmly received by the management of AIOU's Mirpur campus where Sheikh Faisal Shahzad briefed the visitors on the academic and extracurricular activities of the university, aligned with the needs of the modern age.
During the visit, the British delegation and AIOU officials agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in various educational fields.
They decided to encourage the exchange of educational programs through the latest information technology means.
As a gesture of goodwill, the visiting British councilors were granted honorary admission as international students at AIOU.
The Regional Director along with the Mayor of Pandal Britain, Chaudhry Aslam Jodh and Raja Najabat Hussain planted commemorative saplings on the university campus.
The British delegation expressed their full support for AIOU and praised the university's efforts in spreading knowledge, emphasizing that the large number of admissions is a testament to its success.
