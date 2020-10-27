UrduPoint.com
AIOU: October 30, Deadline For Getting Admission In Autumn 2020 Semester

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 05:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has warned the candidates that online system of the university would not process any admission form submitted after October 30.

The AIOU offered admissions in several post graduate programs as well as BA (Associate Degree) and teachers' training programs in the autumn 2020 semester and the closing date for submission of admission application form was October 15.

However, Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum extended the date upon students' request without imposing any late fee charges.

Director Admissions, Mian Muhammad Riaz instructed the candidates to process the admission application before October 30.

He, further, added that transparency would be ensured in the admission process of merit-based programs in accordance with the HEC guidelines. Admissions application forms can be submitted manually or through online system.

Prospectus and admission forms are available at the main campus of the university as well as regional offices and prospectus sales points established throughout the country.

Prospectus and admission forms are also uploaded on the university website to facilitate the students in admission process.

Admission fee can be deposited in any of the designated branches of FWB, ABL, MCB and NBP on or before October 30.

