AIOU offers academic programs for international students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has announced admissions in first phase of the spring semester 2024 for Overseas Pakistani and international students.

The programs offered in this phase include Secondary school Certificate (Matric) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (F.A and I.Com).

International students can apply for admission in these programs until March 5, 2024.

It is pertinent to mention here AIOU is the only university in the country that provides educational opportunities for overseas Pakistanis and international students from all over the world.

During the last semester, more than 500 students enrolled in AIOU. The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr.

Nasir Mahmood, has set a goal to enroll 10,000 international students in the next five years.

He also expressed his pride in the fact that they provide educational opportunities to international students.

All the programs for international students are offered under the online management system.

All teaching activities from admissions to examinations will be online. Admissions in Associate Degree Programs, BBA, B.Ed, Post Graduate Diploma and BS (ODL) programs for international students will be offered in the second phase from March 1, 2024.

For more details about these programs, students can contact International Collaboration and Exchange Office at +92519572495, +92519250175 or email at [email protected].