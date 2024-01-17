AIOU Offers Academic Programs For International Students
Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2024 | 06:05 PM
Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has announced admissions in first phase of the spring semester 2024 for Overseas Pakistani and international students
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has announced admissions in first phase of the spring semester 2024 for Overseas Pakistani and international students.
The programs offered in this phase include Secondary school Certificate (Matric) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (F.A and I.Com).
International students can apply for admission in these programs until March 5, 2024.
It is pertinent to mention here AIOU is the only university in the country that provides educational opportunities for overseas Pakistanis and international students from all over the world.
During the last semester, more than 500 students enrolled in AIOU. The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr.
Nasir Mahmood, has set a goal to enroll 10,000 international students in the next five years.
He also expressed his pride in the fact that they provide educational opportunities to international students.
All the programs for international students are offered under the online management system.
All teaching activities from admissions to examinations will be online. Admissions in Associate Degree Programs, BBA, B.Ed, Post Graduate Diploma and BS (ODL) programs for international students will be offered in the second phase from March 1, 2024.
For more details about these programs, students can contact International Collaboration and Exchange Office at +92519572495, +92519250175 or email at [email protected].
Recent Stories
China calls on Pakistan, Iran to exercise restraint
BP picks new CEO following Looney sacking
Pakistan secures $700m IMF bailout amid economic challenges
PSX stays bearish, loses 170 points
Pakistan expels Iranian ambassador, recalls it's envoy from Tehran
Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant potential in all domains of defenc ..
Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured
Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran
PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..
Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket
Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan
More Stories From Education
-
Punjab University students shine5 days ago
-
BISEP notifies SSC Annual-I examination from April 185 days ago
-
355 dentists graduated at AIDM Convocation6 days ago
-
PU awards 10 PhD degrees6 days ago
-
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) , NCHD to collaborate for improving basic education, enhance lit ..6 days ago
-
KU, SBK Women University Balochistan ink MoU for academic collaboration7 days ago
-
Schools affiliated with Sindh University changes timings amid cold wave8 days ago
-
Govt to fully support private educational institutions in ensuring their services: Federal Minister ..8 days ago
-
5th Convocation of SMBBMU Larkana held9 days ago
-
21st convocation of UET Taxila held11 days ago
-
HEC directed to make public names of 18 suspended health educational Institutions13 days ago
-
Interviews for Sindh Educational Endowment Scholarships at SU to be started from Jan 814 days ago