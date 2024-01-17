Open Menu

AIOU Offers Academic Programs For International Students

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2024 | 06:05 PM

AIOU offers academic programs for international students

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has announced admissions in first phase of the spring semester 2024 for Overseas Pakistani and international students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has announced admissions in first phase of the spring semester 2024 for Overseas Pakistani and international students.

The programs offered in this phase include Secondary school Certificate (Matric) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (F.A and I.Com).

International students can apply for admission in these programs until March 5, 2024.

It is pertinent to mention here AIOU is the only university in the country that provides educational opportunities for overseas Pakistanis and international students from all over the world.

During the last semester, more than 500 students enrolled in AIOU. The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr.

Nasir Mahmood, has set a goal to enroll 10,000 international students in the next five years.

He also expressed his pride in the fact that they provide educational opportunities to international students.

All the programs for international students are offered under the online management system.

All teaching activities from admissions to examinations will be online. Admissions in Associate Degree Programs, BBA, B.Ed, Post Graduate Diploma and BS (ODL) programs for international students will be offered in the second phase from March 1, 2024.

For more details about these programs, students can contact International Collaboration and Exchange Office at +92519572495, +92519250175 or email at [email protected].

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exchange Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University March HSSC Post All From

Recent Stories

China calls on Pakistan, Iran to exercise restrain ..

China calls on Pakistan, Iran to exercise restraint

2 minutes ago
 BP picks new CEO following Looney sacking

BP picks new CEO following Looney sacking

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan secures $700m IMF bailout amid economic c ..

Pakistan secures $700m IMF bailout amid economic challenges

20 minutes ago
 PSX stays bearish, loses 170 points

PSX stays bearish, loses 170 points

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan expels Iranian ambassador, recalls it's e ..

Pakistan expels Iranian ambassador, recalls it's envoy from Tehran

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant pote ..

Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant potential in all domains of defenc ..

1 hour ago
Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people inju ..

Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured

3 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspa ..

Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran

4 hours ago
 PM vows to provide conducive environment to privat ..

PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..

4 hours ago
 Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with ..

Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket

5 hours ago
 Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back s ..

Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery

5 hours ago
 New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run vict ..

New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Education