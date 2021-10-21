AIOU offers admission in certificate courses

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is offering admission in 6-month certificate courses in Al Lisanul Arabi, Arabi Bole Chall, Certificate in Librarianship, Certificate in Literacy & Non-Formal Education, French Online, Lughat ul Quran and Certificate courses in Public Health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is offering admission in 6-month certificate courses in Al Lisanul Arabi, Arabi Bole Chall, Certificate in Librarianship, Certificate in Literacy & Non-Formal Education, French Online, Lughat ul Quran and Certificate courses in Public Health.

The last date to apply for these courses is October 28, according to the AIOU.

Candidates who can read and write are eligible for admission in Al Lisanul Arabi, Arabi Bole Chall and Lughat ul Quran.

Students with at least a matriculation degree will be considered for admission in Certificate in Literacy and Non-Formal Education, while at least Intermediate education is required for admission in Certificate in French Online and Certificate in Librarianship.

Only candidates with at least 16 years of education can take admission in Certificate courses in Public Health.

It is pertinent to mention here that VC, AIOU, Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum has approved the extension of the date of admissions for the second phase of autumn semester 2021 till October 28.