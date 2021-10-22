AIOU offers admission in Postgraduate diploma

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is offering admission in one-year postgraduate diploma courses in Entrepreneurship, Environmental Health and Safety, Gender and Women Studies, Human Resource Management and Supply Chain Management

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is offering admission in one-year postgraduate diploma courses in Entrepreneurship, Environmental Health and Safety, Gender and Women Studies, Human Resource Management and Supply Chain Management.

The last date to apply for these courses is October 28. AIOU has introduced these diploma programs to cope up with the present-day requirements, a press release on Friday said.

It is pertinent to mention here that AIOU offers short-term certificate courses and diplomas in addition to its associate degree, BS, M.

Phil and Ph.D degree programs. Admission forms and prospectuses are available on the University website www.aiou.edu.pk.

Interested candidates may apply in these programs via online mode till October 28. The procedure is available in the prospectus. Students having minimum of 14 years education (BA/ B.Sc/ B.Com/ 2 Years Associate Degree) with at least 45 % marks from any educational institution approved by HEC are eligible to applyFor more information about admissions, students can contact on AIOU helpline at 051-111-112-468