UrduPoint.com

AIOU Offers Admissions In MA/MSc, MEd As Per HEC's Revised Notification

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 09:53 PM

AIOU offers admissions in MA/MSc, MEd as per HEC's revised notification

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday announced admissions in two year master's degree programs in autumn 2021 semester as per HEC's revised notification

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday announced admissions in two year master's degree programs in autumn 2021 semester as per HEC's revised notification.

According to AIOU, these programs include MSc in Economics, Mass Communication, Pakistan Studies, Public Nutrition, Forestry Extension, Gender and Women Studies, Sociology, Administrative Sciences and Environmental Design while MA programs include urdu, M Com, Arabic, History, Teaching of English as a Foreign Language (TEFL), Islamic Studies (General) and Islamic Studies (Specialization).

It is pertinent to mention here that MA/MSc programs offered through ODL mode present a golden opportunity for both Pakistani and international students.

Due to AIOU's digital transformation, all academic activities of ODL programs will be conducted online.

Admission is also offered in various scientific disciplines including Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Statistics, Botany and Microbiology. These scientific disciplines have regular face to face classes.

Teacher training programs include MA in Distance and Nonformal Education, Teacher Education, Educational Planning and Management, Special education while one year MEd is offered in specializations including Elementary Teacher Education, Teacher Education, Distance and Non Formal Education, Science Education and Special Education. As per HEC, eligibility criterion to get admission in these programs is 2nd division in BA/ BSc.

Admission application forms and prospectuses are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk). December 6 is the deadline to submit admission application form.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Allama Iqbal Open University December Women HEC Gold All Arab

Recent Stories

Federal Minister Asad Umar meets Governor Balochis ..

Federal Minister Asad Umar meets Governor Balochistan

25 seconds ago
 US Senior Diplomat to Visit Uruguay, Peru to Discu ..

US Senior Diplomat to Visit Uruguay, Peru to Discuss Climate, Human Rights - Sta ..

26 seconds ago
 Tennis: ATP Finals qualifiers

Tennis: ATP Finals qualifiers

29 seconds ago
 Sindhi folk artists enthralled audience at Lok Mel ..

Sindhi folk artists enthralled audience at Lok Mela

29 minutes ago
 Emergence of good governance atop priorities of PT ..

Emergence of good governance atop priorities of PTI led AJK Government, Qayyum. ..

29 minutes ago
 Republic of Korea lifts visa restrictions on Pakis ..

Republic of Korea lifts visa restrictions on Pakistani E-9 workers

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.