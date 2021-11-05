Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday announced admissions in two year master's degree programs in autumn 2021 semester as per HEC's revised notification

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday announced admissions in two year master's degree programs in autumn 2021 semester as per HEC's revised notification.

According to AIOU, these programs include MSc in Economics, Mass Communication, Pakistan Studies, Public Nutrition, Forestry Extension, Gender and Women Studies, Sociology, Administrative Sciences and Environmental Design while MA programs include urdu, M Com, Arabic, History, Teaching of English as a Foreign Language (TEFL), Islamic Studies (General) and Islamic Studies (Specialization).

It is pertinent to mention here that MA/MSc programs offered through ODL mode present a golden opportunity for both Pakistani and international students.

Due to AIOU's digital transformation, all academic activities of ODL programs will be conducted online.

Admission is also offered in various scientific disciplines including Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Statistics, Botany and Microbiology. These scientific disciplines have regular face to face classes.

Teacher training programs include MA in Distance and Nonformal Education, Teacher Education, Educational Planning and Management, Special education while one year MEd is offered in specializations including Elementary Teacher Education, Teacher Education, Distance and Non Formal Education, Science Education and Special Education. As per HEC, eligibility criterion to get admission in these programs is 2nd division in BA/ BSc.

Admission application forms and prospectuses are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk). December 6 is the deadline to submit admission application form.