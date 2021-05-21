AIOU online exams in middle-east countries begin today

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Online exams of BA (Associate Degree) and Commonwealth of Learning (MBA) programs offered in fall semester 2020 of the Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) in middle-east countries will start today (Friday May 22).

The University has made all the arrangements for the online examinations, a press release said. Department of ICT has created accounts for all the students on the University's Aaghi LMS portal.

Necessary instructions and date sheet have also been provided on the University website.

Students will be able to access their account by entering their user name and password on the Aaghi portal.

It should be noted that the username is the registration number of the students while the password is their roll number.

Online exams will be like a regular 3 hour exam in which books or any other helpful material will not be allowed at all.

To ensure transparency, these exams will be monitored by cameras in the presence of microsoft teams.

Students can contact the Deputy Controller of Examinations on 0092519250051 or 0092519057648 for more details about these exams.