AIOU online workshop on B.Ed,BS program begins:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University Regional Director Sargodha Muhammad Hashim Khan Niazi has said that online workshops of BEd and BS programme are going on.

Talking to APP on Thursday, he said students who had enrolled in BEd fall semester 2020 could get a schedule of their respective courses from the university website and make sure their attendance in the workshops.

He urged the students to attend the workshops and absent students would be consideredas re-appear. He said if any student had some problem then he could contact the regional office.