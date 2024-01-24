Open Menu

AIOU Opens 2-day Expo, Career Counseling Grand Moot In Mirpur AJK

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 11:25 PM

State-run Allama Iqbal Open University Regional Campus Wednesday hosted a two-day Open Expo and Career Counseling event, bringing together a diverse range of educational and professional institutions

The expo featured stalls from government and private entities, including schools, colleges, academies, universities, technical institutes, computer courses, medical institutes, NGOs, and other organizations.

The event, inaugurated by Faizan Arif Mughal, Director General of Kashmir Cultural academy of AJK, visited all stalls and witnessed active participation from renowned institutions such as Namal University, Muhyiddin Islami University, and Must University in Mirpur.

The expo also marked the commencement of a plantation drive on its first day, aligning with environmental sustainability goals.

Students and visitors seized the opportunity to explore various stalls, gaining valuable career guidance and insights. The expo's diverse array of offerings included educational opportunities, vocational training, and information about organizations contributing to societal development.

Sheikh Faisal Shahzad, Regional Director of Allama Iqbal Open University, on this occasion, highlighted the aims and objectives of the Expo. He emphasized the importance of such events in guiding individuals towards fulfilling and successful careers.

The Open Expo and Career Counseling event will continue on its second day, January 25, providing an extended platform for interaction, exploration, and fostering meaningful connections between aspiring individuals and institutions.

This APP AJK Correspondent understands that Allama Iqbal Open University is committed to providing accessible and quality education, fostering a learning environment that empowers individuals for a brighter future.

"The university's Regional Campus in Mirpur strives to connect students with diverse educational and professional opportunities through events like the Open Expo and Career Counseling", organizers told the news agency during the inaugural ceremony here Wednesday.

More Stories From Education