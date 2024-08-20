AIOU opens admissions in matric, FA certificate courses

Allama Iqbal Open University has started admission in matric, FA and Dars-i-Nizami courses for semester Autumn-2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University has started admission in matric, FA and Dars-i-Nizami courses for semester Autumn-2024.

Regional Director Prof Dr Bashir Ahmad Samim said here Tuesday that interested candidates can apply for admission in Matric (general), matric Dars-i-Nizami, FA (general), I.com, FA Dars-i-Nizami and certificate courses till September 5.

He said that there is no age limit for the admissions.