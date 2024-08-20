AIOU Opens Admissions In Matric, FA Certificate Courses
Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2024 | 06:54 PM
Allama Iqbal Open University has started admission in matric, FA and Dars-i-Nizami courses for semester Autumn-2024
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University has started admission in matric, FA and Dars-i-Nizami courses for semester Autumn-2024.
Regional Director Prof Dr Bashir Ahmad Samim said here Tuesday that interested candidates can apply for admission in Matric (general), matric Dars-i-Nizami, FA (general), I.com, FA Dars-i-Nizami and certificate courses till September 5.
He said that there is no age limit for the admissions.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Education
-
KU VC inaugurates drip irrigation system at Pharmacy Chowk4 hours ago
-
Septuagenarian gets second PhD degree from BZU5 hours ago
-
OCAS receives over 200,000 application for intermediate admissions1 day ago
-
PU awards ten PhD degrees1 day ago
-
Punjab University (PU) awards 10 PhD degrees2 days ago
-
Sargodha University to receive Rs 100m for nurturing student business ideas5 days ago
-
PU declares 4-year BS programme results12 days ago
-
Punjab University sets up summer camp in China19 days ago
-
PU, University of Lahore ink MoU to collaborate for research19 days ago
-
Distribution of textbooks to government schools will start from July 3122 days ago
-
Punjab govt to launch internship program for students22 days ago
-
Third Batch of COMSTECH-Indonesia Research Fellowship Program completes22 days ago