AIOU organizes annual book fair

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Books reading habits and practices are gradually declining in our country which has led to the development of an intolerant and disoriented generation, which is very alarming, said Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum Vice-Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University.

He was addressing while opening ceremony of two-day book-fair held here at the main campus.

The Vice-Chancellor further said in order to promote and strengthen love for learning and pursuit of knowledge, we are required to motivate our youth to read books extensively to equip them with basic understanding and knowledge of Pakistan's literary, cultural and historical roots.

He added, AIOU is committed to provide this exclusive opportunity to our academia and students to create intellectual space for themselves and to critically reflect on the issues being faced by Pakistani nation today.

He, further, added that his vision is to equip the central library with rich literary treasure based on Iqbal's ideology and philosophy.

As AIOU is named after the greatest thinker and poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, therefore, it must provide all literary resources to those researchers and academicians who are particularly interested in scholarly and poetic marvels of Iqbal. He will provide all resources so that our library can be counted among the leading and best libraries of the world.

Twenty renowned books publishing houses have been invited to participate in this mega literary event. Books are available on special discounted rates.

The book fair attracted a large number of students of local schools and colleges as well members of civil society.

Shah Farrukh, Chief Librarian, said that the basic objective of this event is to attract our new generation to reading books and developing a love for learning.