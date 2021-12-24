UrduPoint.com

AIOU Organizes Christmas Event To Promote Religious Harmony

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 04:41 PM

AIOU organizes Christmas event to promote religious harmony

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has organized a jubilant ceremony of Christmas celebrations at the main campus,Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has organized a jubilant ceremony of Christmas celebrations at the main campus,Islamabad.

Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum, VC, AIOU has graced the occasion as a chief guest. Principal Officers of various academic and administrative departments of the university, Registrar, AIOU, Raja Umar Younis and Christian staff and workers participated in the ceremony.

Christmas cake was cut and supplications were made for the progress and development of the country.

Senior priest, Amir Sohail highlighted the significant value of inter religions dialogue in promoting peace, harmony and prosperity in the country as well as general welfare of the humanity.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum emphasized the need of making collective efforts to promote and strengthen religious tolerance and harmony in the country.

He said that Pakistani constitution grants religious freedom to all minorities and they are free to follow and practice their religious beliefs and teachings as citizens of Pakistan.

He concluded his address by asserting that cooperation and collaboration is required for further progress and development of the university and AIOU does not discriminate between its staff and workers on the basis of colour and creed. He expressed his warm wishes for Christian community on the eve of Christmas.

