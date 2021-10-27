AIOU organizes competition on Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW)

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will host Naat and speech competitions on November 2 in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) among students of colleges and universities in Rawalpindi and Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will host Naat and speech competitions on November 2 in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) among students of colleges and universities in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The topic for speech competition is "The Role of Youth in Building and Development of Islamic State in the Light of Seerat-un-Nabi" while students will recite the Naat of their choice.

According to Rana Muhammad Tariq Javed, Director Student Affairs of AIOU, invitation letters have been dispatched to the Heads of Colleges and Universities asking them to submit their nominations for these two competitions.

They can send their entries by post or e-mail till November 1. The first prize of Rs. 5,000, second prize of Rs. 3,000 and third prize of Rs. 2,000 will be given to winner in both competitions.

The event will take place at the university's auditorium and VC, AIOU, Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum will preside it. Detailed information can be obtained about these competitions from Student Counselor, Faisal Altaf at 051-9057812 and 0333-5065855.