AIOU Organizes Int'l Conference On Discourses Of Tradition

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2022 | 05:28 PM

Allama Iqbal Open (AIOU) organized an international conference on 'Discourses of Tradition and Modernism in Islamic Though' here at the main campus on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open (AIOU) organized an international conference on 'Discourses of Tradition and Modernism in Islamic Though' here at the main campus on Friday.

Opening session of the conference was chaired by Prof Dr Zia Ul- Qayyum, VC, AIOU while Dr Qibla Ayaz, Chairman, Islamic Ideological Council was chief guest at this occasion.

Various prominent and distinguished scholars of foreign countries participated in the conference including Prof Dr Abu Sufyan Islahi, Aligarh Muslim University, India, Prof Dr Israr Ahmad, Social Sciences University, Turkey and Prof Dr Jamal Malik, Erfurt University, Germany.

Khurshid Nadeem, renowned national writer and columnist also participated in the conference and chaired the second session of the conference which was organized by the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies.

While addressing the participants, Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum said that solution of our social issues and construction of new knowledge is embedded in the foundations of "tradition".

If our ideological foundations remain deeply rooted in tradition, Muslim Ummah can face the challenges of the modern world effectively.

He, further, added that such conferences serve to decrease the elements of extremism in our society. On the other hand, Dr Qibla Ayaz while addressing the conference said that islam is neither absolute nor fixed in its interpretations rather it reflects fluidity and dynamism in its spirit and teachings.

We can address any challenge of modern times by truly decoding the teachings of Islam. He, further, highlighted the need of reviving and sustaining the discourses of Islamic tradition. He, greatly, admired AIOU on organizing this conference.

Prof Dr Mohiuddin Hashmi, Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies highlighted the objectives of the conference and asserted that this conference provides the basis for scholarly activities which will last throughout the year and are aimed at bringing reforms in the society.

