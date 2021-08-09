UrduPoint.com

AIOU Organizes 'Jashn E Azadi' Walk

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 04:02 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has organized a walk in connection with the Independence Day celebrations here Monday at the main campus

Deans, principal officers, teachers, and students of the university participated in the walk, while they were holding national flags in their hands and chanting slogans of 'Long live Pakistan'.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said that Pakistan is the fruit of sacrifices and long struggle of our elders, therefore every Pakistani should play his role in the development of the country with hard work, dedication and sincerity.

He said that together we should make our homeland the cradle of prosperity, development and peace.

As a nation, we will not forget the great sacrifices made by Pakistan's armed forces and we pay tribute to them and we have to play our part in building a prosperous state.

Expressing his views, Registrar Raja Umar Younis said that the purpose of Independence Day celebrations was to highlight the importance of August, to explain the concept of freedom to the new generation and to salute the heroes of Tehreek-e-Pakistan.

He said that for the stability and development of Pakistan, each of us has to play our part.

Director Student Affairs, Rana Tariq Javed said that AIOU will celebrate August as the month of Independence to strengthen the love of soil in the new generation.

At the end of the Independence walk, participants prayed for the country's integrity, prosperity, peace and national unity.

