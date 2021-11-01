UrduPoint.com

AIOU Organizes Mehfil-e-Milad

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has organized a Mehfil-e-Milad in the connection of the Rabi-ul-Awal to promote the teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW)

Milad was held in the main auditorium of the university.

The chairperson history department Dr. Samina Awan, Additional Registrar Yasmeen Bibi, Chairperson Pakistan studies department Dr. Samina Yasmin, former chairperson Arabic department Dr. Shehnaz Zaheer, female faculty members, staff and students attended the event.

In her address, Dr. Samina Awan said that we need to follow the golden principles laid down by the greatest of mankind, Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) in all walks of life.

Other speakers said that we need to promote the message of islam by providing equal educational opportunities to men and women without any gender discrimination and to enhance the rate of literacy in the light of Islam's teachings.

Students recited Naats in honor and to offer tribute to Hazrat Muhammad (SAW). Ceremony ended with special prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country. This event was organized by the Department of Pakistan studies.

