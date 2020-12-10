AIOU organizes online workshops for reappears, liftover students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has organized online workshops on, Aaghi LMS portal, for reappear, again reappear and liftover students of B Ed, M Ed, MA and MSc programs who could not attend the workshop(s) of their respective courses in spring 2020 semester owing to constraint(s) of any kind

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has organized online workshops on, Aaghi LMS portal, for reappear, again reappear and liftover students of B Ed, M Ed, MA and MSc programs who could not attend the workshop(s) of their respective courses in spring 2020 semester owing to constraint(s) of any kind.

These workshops would be conducted online on Aaghi LMS portal from December 11- 16, 2020.

According to a notification issued by the Directorate of Regional Services, usernames and passwords have been shared with such students which are required for gaining access to Aaghi LMS portal.

The university has, further, instructed the all such students not to deposit any fee for the said workshop(s) and the same would be charged at the time of issuance of degree.

However, if any student has, already, deposited the fee, he/she keep fee challan form in safe custody which would be acceptable while clearing the dues for degree issuance. The students who have not received their username and password can access their respective regional offices for this purpose.