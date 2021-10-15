AIOU organizes Seerat-Un-Nabi seminar

Allama Iqbal Open University's (AIOU) Department of Islamic Thought, History and Culture organized a seminar in connection with sanctified month of Rabi ul Awal to promote the teachings of Hazrat Muhmmad (SAW)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University's (AIOU) Department of Islamic Thought, History and Culture organized a seminar in connection with sanctified month of Rabi ul Awal to promote the teachings of Hazrat Muhmmad (SAW).

While addressing the participants of the seminar Friday Prof Dr Shah Mohi ud Din Hashmi, Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, said that in order to establish an Islamic welfare state based on the model of Riast e Madina, we need to follow the golden principles laid down by the greatest of the mankind, Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) in all walks of life. Furthermore, we are required to spread his golden teachings to every corner of the world.

The plenary speaker of the seminar, Dr Hafiz Mubashir highlighted the importance of Seerat e Tayyaba in the contemporary times.

He, further, added that we need to critically reflect on epistemological discourses of West encompassing all aspects of the life of Hazrat Muhmmad (SAW).

We, also, need to critically review our educational curriculum to resist the impact of secular ideologies.

Chairman, Department of Seerat Studies, Dr Shah Mohi ud Din Hashmi said that thought provoking questions of the youth can be answered in the light of sayings and doings of Hazrat Muhmmad (SAW).

Dr Muhamad Sajjad said that we need to promote the message of islam by providing equal educational opportunities to men and women without any gender discrimination and to enhance rate of literacy in the light of teachings of Islam.

Prof Dr Shah Mohi ud Din Hashmi, Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, thanked the participants and told that AIOU has kept the tradition alive by broadcasting programs on AIOU web tv from Rabul Awwal 1-12.