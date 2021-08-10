AIOU organizes webinar on Pak foreign policy envisioned by Quaid

UrduPoint.com

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) organized a webinar titled "Pakistan's Foreign Policy as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam" in connection with independence day celebrations on Thursday

Eminent scholar and historian of Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Aslam Syed was the keynote speaker. In his address, he said that the Quaid-e-Azam's vision for foreign policy was "peace with all, enmity with no one".

He said that Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah used to say that Pakistan should remain neutral in international relations.

Jinnah believed in adopting an honest and principled approach in national and international affairs. He also shed light on Pakistan's relation with United States, Palestine and Afghanistan in its early days of creation. There was a Q/A session in the end and Dr. Salim gave very detailed answers.

He added that such lectures aware students of the thoughts and ideas of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah which is needed in the present times.

Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Hassan Raza thanked Dr. Syed for giving a lecture on this important topic. Prof. Dr. Samina Awan said that the lecture was short but comprehensive and useful for students/scholars.

She thanked VC secretariat, Department of Pakistan Studies, Department of History, IET and Directorate of Public Relations Meanwhile, in the Department of Islamic Thought, History and Culture, renowned poet, critic and intellectual, Akhtar Usman gave a thought-provoking lecture on the tradition of "Hamd, Naat or Marsia Nigari in Muslim Culture".

Dean of Islamic and Arabic Studies, Prof. Dr. Mohi-ud-Din Hashmi presided the event and said that we are thankful to Akhtar Usman as we can feel our relationship with our tradition, literature and culture being restored through this discussion.

After the lecture, Akhtar Usman also recited his latest kalaam. The event was attended by the faculty members, staff and students.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Palestine Muhammad Ali Jinnah Independence United States Allama Iqbal Open University Muslim Event All Arab

