AIOU Participates In "Plant For Pakistan" Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2022 | 05:27 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has begun spring plantation at the university under the banner of plant for Pakistan drive

AIOU is exclusively focusing on achieving government's objective of a green and pollution free Pakistan by planting four hundred thousand saplings and five thousand rose plants of ten different varieties'.

These views were expressed by Prof Dr Shair Muhammad, Chairman, Agricultural Sciences. He, further, added that on the directives of Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum, VC, AIOU, special efforts are being made to enhance the breathtaking natural and scenic beauty of the university with colorful and fragrant flowers of different varieties.

Owing to these efforts, university has been ranked in top 500 green universities of the world.

Moreover, university has maintained its record of winning first position in the exhibition of chrysanthemum which is held every year in the beautiful capital city of Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that all these four hundred thousand saplings have been grown in university's nursery. However, rose plants have been imported which include all famous rose varieties of the world. University gardeners are primarily responsible for taking care of these plantation drives. Moreover, university has initiated three projects of ground water recharge which will conserve rainwater as well as increase level of ground water. These projects are in the final stage of completion with the collaboration of CDA and PCRWR.

